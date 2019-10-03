Andhra: ACB raids Motor Vehicle Inspector's Kurnool residence

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday raided the residence of Motor Vehicles Inspector A Siva Prasad for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets.

The ACB officials have identified assets worth more than Rs 20 crore at five different places. An apartment in Bangalore worth Rs 3 crores, a plot worth Rs 2 crore in Bangalore, an apartment worth Rs 1.5 crores and a housing plot worth Rs 1 crore in Hyderabad are among them.



They have also identified that he has lockers at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Tadipatri and in Uganda.

They have recovered Rs 1.45 lakh and one kg gold from his Kurnool residence.

The ACB sleuths further found that the accused had floated two suitcase companies on his wife's name.

The raids are underway by the ACB. (ANI)

