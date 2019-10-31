Andhra: Animal welfare NGO files case against panchayat officials for poisoning around 300 stray dogs

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 31 (ANI): An animal welfare organisation has alleged that around 300 stray dogs have been poisoned to death during the last 20 days by a few panchayat officials of Kanteru Village in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district.



A complaint by the organisation was also filed in a police station in Tadikonda Mandal under which the village falls.

Tadikonda Sub Inspector Rajasekhar said that the 'Help For Animal Society' NGO Tejowat had lodged a complaint at Tadikonda Police station on Wednesday evening and named Kanteru Village Secretary Ramesh and a private person Koteswar Rao for the claimed incident that took place over 20 days ago in which around 300 dogs died due to alleged poisoning.

The police has registered an FIR and filed a case under Section 429 of the IPC and protection of cruelty to animals act section 11(1)(L).

"The police will visit the village tomorrow, and send the bodies of stray dogs for post mortem to find whether they are poisoned," the sub-inspector said. (ANI)

