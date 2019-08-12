Andhra: Around 3,000 Muslims join BJP

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Around 3,000 Muslims here have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

They joined the BJP in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh at a membership drive organised at Parinaya Function Hall in the city on Sunday.

Venkatesh said: "The BJP government is working towards the development of Muslims in the country."



He said that he was fortunate enough to be a part of the passage of several bills in the Rajya Sabha including the abrogation of Article 370.

Venkatesh, who joined the BJP in June this year, said that he joined the BJP because he would be able to serve the people more if he was in the party, which is in power. (ANI)

