  4. Andhra: Chandan Utsav held on death anniversary of Hazrat Alisha Khadri

Andhra: Chandan Utsav held on death anniversary of Hazrat Alisha Khadri

Last Updated: Sun, Aug 04, 2019 03:53 hrs

Visual of Chandan Utsav of Hazrat Kausar Alisha Khadri

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Chandan Utsav on the death of anniversary of Hazrat Kausar Alisha Khadri was held at Devarayapalli village in Ananta Sagaram Mandal in Nellore district on Saturday.
"The urs (death anniversary) of Hazrat Alisha Khadri is organised at the time of Bakrid every year. We offer special prayers at Dargah and distribute sandal scent to the devotees," Sajjada Nasheen of Dargah, Zaheer Ahmad told ANI.


The descendants and disciples of Alisha Khadri and villagers participated in the urs. (ANI)

