Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India]. Oct 25 (ANI): A landslide took place near tunnel number 30 between Chimidipalli and Borra caves railway stations in Kottavalasa Kirandol (KK) line on Thursday.

The landslide caused trouble for rail transport.

A super-fast express was halted at Karakavalasa and a passenger train was stopped at Araku valley. (ANI)

