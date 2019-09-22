Andhra: Man commits suicide after killing wife, 1-year-old daughter

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A man allegedly strangulated his wife and one-year-old daughter before committing suicide at Madurwada district of Visakhapatnam on Saturday, police said.

The deceased couple has been identified as Sakrajit Bhanje and his wife Sukla Dalith Samanth, the native of Odisha. The couple got married in 2017.



Police are yet to ascertain the reason for murder.

"Bhanje first killed his wife and daughter by strangulating them. Later, he moved to Odisha and committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Rourkela," police said.

According to the reports, Bhanje was an employee of government-based Food Corporation of India (FCI) and was living in an apartment in PM Palem area for the past one year.

The bodies of Sukla and her daughter have been sent for post-mortem. (ANI)

