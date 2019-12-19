Andhra: Minor girl sexually assaulted by 60-year-old man

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 60-year-old man in R Agraharam area in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Tuesday, police said.

Officials at Lalapeta Police Station informed that the man misbehaved with the minor girl, who lives in the neighbourhood, on Tuesday evening. "He sexually assaulted the child. Some locals saw his misbehaviour and informed the girl's parents. The accused saw the parents of the girl coming and ran away from the place," the police officials said.



Later, the parents complained about the accused at Lalapet Police Station.

The police registered an FIR under Section 376 (2) (i) and Sections 6 and 8 of the POCSO Act and is further investigating the case. The accused is currently absconding. (ANI)

