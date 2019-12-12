Andhra: Naidu complains to governor against govt order over media

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) delegation led by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met and complained to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biawabhuahan Harichandan against a (Government order) GO 2430, which empowers department heads to sue media in case of baseless and malafied news items.

The TDP called the media gag GO is detrimental to the freedom of the press.The TDP complained that Jaganmohan Reddy-led government is not allowing some media houses to cover assembly proceedings.The delegation requested the governor to intervene in the matter and take appropriate action.The meeting comes hours after TDP MLAs who held a protest rally demanding cancellation of (Government order) GO 2430, which empowers department heads to sue media, had a clash with Assembly Marshals.The MLAs entered the house when the question hour was taking place and raised slogans demanding action against the Chief Marshal. There was some din over the matter.Later the matter of GO 2430 was raised. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy read out the GO and had enquired whether Naidu has read the document thoroughly.Reddy was in doubt whether Naidu had some issues understanding the GO as it was in the English language."How can Naidu demand cancellation of GO. Even when media carries baseless and derogatory news, shall one have to remain calm? Do officials have the right to file defamation against those who write baseless news with mala fide intention?", he asked in the Assembly.Naidu responded to Jagan saying, "It is not correct to criticize the opposition. Time and again Jagan is saying that I am not well versed with the English. I did my Post Graduate from Shri Venkateshwara University. Where did the Jagan study? If he reveals it, I will study English from there. When I am entering the house with few papers; marshals pushed me out. Action should be taken against them." (ANI)