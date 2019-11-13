Andhra: One killed in road accident in West Godavari

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Nov 13 (ANI): A man was killed on Wednesday morning when a private bus overturned on a two-wheeler he was riding at Khandavalli village in West Godavari district.

The accident took place around 6 AM when 68-year-old Keta Satyanarayana tried to cross a private travel bus in a hurry.



"The bus was going from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam. While it was passing by the National Highway at Khandavalli village, Satyanarayana all of a sudden tried to cross the bus. The bus driver tried to control the situation but failed, resulting in the overturning of the bus. The rider died on the spot," Peravali PS Sub Inspector Kiran Kumar said.

At the time of the accident, there were almost 20 persons on the bus. Of them, six are injured and one woman is critical. They were taken to the nearest government hospital in Tanuku town.

Almost 12 passengers were adjusted in other buses and sent to their destinations. The bus driver is also undergoing treatment.

The Peravali police have registered an FIR 311/19 and filed a case under sections 337, 338 and 304A of IPC.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

