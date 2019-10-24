Andhra: Police raid godown, seize firecrackers

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Nandigama Police on Wednesday raided a firecracker godown in Jammavaram village of Krishna district and seized the goods kept inside it.

After arriving at the godown, Nandigama rural police station circle inspector Satish asked the management to furnish the permissions and licences required to run the godown.



However, the staff at the godown failed to produce any document and said that they did not have permission to store the crackers.

Following this, the police seized huge amounts of crackers found in the godown. (ANI)

