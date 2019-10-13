Andhra: Police seizes lorry smuggling rice meant for distribution under PDS scheme

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Police here seized a lorry smuggling rice, meant for distribution under the PDS scheme, said Sriharibabu, Sub-Inspector of the Kanchikacherla police station on Sunday.

"A lorry was passing from Errupalem village in Khammam district of Telangana to Vijayawada in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. Upon inspection, we found 380 bags of rice weighing 19 tonnes in total," Sriharibabu told ANI here.



The police have arrested the driver, his helper and registered a case in the matter.

"The lorry driver S Sitatamanjaneyulu and cleaner B Nagaraju were arrested and a case has been filed under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act," he said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

