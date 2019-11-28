Andhra: Relative arrested for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A man has been arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year old girl, who is also his relative, in Chittoor district's Kotala village in the state.

The accused identified as Veera Bhadra was arrested on November 26, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, on the night of November 23, the minor girl was playing near a temple in the village when she was picked up by her relative, Veera Bhadra on a two-wheeler. Later, he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.



An FIR has been registered under Section 376 (a) and (b) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this regard. (ANI)

