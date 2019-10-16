Andhra: Tadepalli police team seizes lorry smuggling rice meant for PDS distribution

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A team from the Tadepalli police station here seized a lorry and a car involved in smuggling rice, meant for distribution under the PDS scheme, said Tadepalli Circle Inspector Ankam Rao on Wednesday.

"Rice intended for Public Distribution System (PDS) was being illegally transported from Vijayawada to a rice mill in Mangalagiri town in Guntur district in the morning. A lorry and a Tata Sumo vehicle were transporting the rice. The police checked the vehicle and based on the information given by its driver, the police team reached the rice mill at Mangalagiri. 14 tonnes and 8 quintals of rice was seized in the process," Rao told ANI here.



A total of four persons including the owner of the mill have been arrested by the police.

The lorry driver, however, managed to flee from the spot.

"The lorry had three number plates, we have seized both the lorry and the car being used for smuggling. The vendor of the rice and the mill owner too have been arrested," Rao said.

The police have registered a case under Section 420 of the Essential Commodities Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

