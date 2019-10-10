Andhra: TDP chief in Vishakhapatnam on two-day visit to review party position

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday arrived in Visakhapatnam on a two-day visit for reviewing the position of the party in the city.

He was welcomed by senior party leaders at the airport.

In a first after the assembly elections in the state, Naidu will hold a review of the party position in all assembly constituencies in the city for two days at the party office.



In order to welcome their party chief, TDP MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar had planned a bike rally to the airport and a procession that was called off after the police imposed restrictions. (ANI)

