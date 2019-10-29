Andhra: TDP leaders visit kin of plumber who committed suicide, announce Rs 2 lakh financial aid

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh was announced by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders for kin of plumber P Venkatesh, who committed suicide earlier this month at Gorantla village in Guntur district.



Member of Legislative Council Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, former minister Prattipati Pullarao and other party leaders including Maddali Giri, Naseer Ahmad and D Prabhakar visited Venkatesh's family and consoled them.

After meeting them, TDP leaders alleged that the inaction of the state government on "sand scarcity" was compelling building construction workers to take extreme decision like suicide.

They demanded the government to immediately announce a compensation of Rs 10,000 to the workers who lost their jobs due to sand shortage.

On October 2, Venkatesh hanged himself after recording a video in which he claimed he was ending his life as he was unable to meet the basic needs of his family.

In the video message, he said, "I am unfit to run the family, I have become helpless".

He added that he had no work for a long time now and he could do nothing about it. (ANI)

