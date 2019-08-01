Andhra: Teacher held for molesting 7-year-old student in Guntur

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): A teacher at a government primary school in Rayapudi village was taken into police custody for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old student.

The accused was taken into police custody on Wednesday, following protests by parents.



Thullur police station circle inspector Vijay Krishna said, "A 7-year-old girl studying in class three in a government primary school in Rayapudi village complained of stomach pain on Monday upon which she was taken to hospital. In the hospital, parents learned about the girl having been abused sexually. On further probe, girl took the name of headmaster Subbarao and said he had sexually exploited her".

The parents along with villagers went to school and held a protest. They also registered a complaint at Thullur police station.

A case was registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Thullur DSP Y Srinivas Reddy is investigating the case, police said. (ANI)

