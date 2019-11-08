Andhra: Tehsildar demands Rs 8 lakh from farmer as bribe for land tax clearance, 1 held

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a private person sent by a woman Tehsildar to collect a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a farmer, police said on Friday.



After D Suresh (farmer) complained to the ACB, the bureau sleuths laid a trap and caught the private person.

The arrested person is identified as Shaik Hussain Basha, a native of Panyam town.

"He was arrested on Thursday at 7 pm while accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh on behalf of S Haseena Begum, Tahsildar of Gudur in Kurnool district," Kurnool ACB DSP M Nagabhushanam said.

Haseena demanded bribe from Suresh for doing official favour of giving revenue clearance to a piece of land situated in Gudur village as the said land blocked by revenue officials that it is in court litigation.

The complainant Suresh met Tahsildar after the settlement of court litigation.

While Basha has been arrested, the Tehsildar is absconding.

Basha's chemical tests yielded a positive and tainted amount received from his possession. (ANI)

