Andhra: Two held with 414 kg of cannabis

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police in Excise Department has arrested two persons and seized 414 kg of cannabis from their car in Paderu village in Visakhapatnam district.

The accused who were arrested on Wednesday, identified as Mani Raj and Vimal Raju.



Acting on specific information, the excise police caught the vehicle with a registration number of Tamil Nadu.

During the investigation, police learned that the duo was smuggling cannabis to Tamil Nadu from Visakhapatnam rural area.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

