Andhra: Woman writes to Guv, seeks mercy killing for mentally challenged daughter in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): After her daughter was denied treatment, a woman wrote to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan seeking his permission to give euthanasia to her mentally challenged girl.

In her letter, the woman has asked the Governor to either take action against the doctor who denied treatment to her daughter or allow her mercy killing petition for the girl.

Jahnavi, daughter of Swarnalata, was born in 2000 and has been suffering from psychological disorder since the age of 4 years. She is also suffering from some gynec related problems since she was 8.Swarnalata's husband is a senior assistant at a hospital where the girl has been treated so far.However, the situation changed when a new Head of Psychology Department took charge in 2010. Doctor Rajya Lakshmi, the HoD, allegedly refused to give treatment to Jahnavi.The girl's parents approached a court against Lakshmi and got an order passed in their favour but to no avail.Rajya Lakshmi even did not respect the court order and refused to provide the girl treatment, Swarnalata alleged.Fed up with the girl's prolonged ailment and the doctor's refusal to treat her, the woman has urged the Governor to take action against Rajya Lakshmi and ensure treatment or allow mercy killing of her daughter. (ANI)