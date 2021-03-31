Andhra achieved 25.5 cr work days in FY 2020-21 under MGNREGS

During a virtual review meeting of a bunch of issues, the Chief Minister said that 25.5 crore work days have been achieved in the financial year 2020-21 under this scheme, doling out Rs 5,818 crore wages directly to the labourers .

Amaravati, March 31 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has patted the district collectors for enabling the state to emerge in the third position when it comes to implementing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

"The district collectors and joint collectors should own this programme and review the works regularly," said Reddy.

Reviewing the house site documents distribution for eligible people, the Chief Minister said that 94 per cent of the distribution has been completed while the balance 1.7 lakh 'pattas' (documents) will also be distributed soon, including 47,000 more pattas under TIDCO.

Reddy said that every eligible beneficiary should receive the house site and directed the officials to complete the verification of the pending applications.

"The reason for rejecting an application for house site should be mentioned and the rejected applicants can reapply with valid proof and those applications should be re-verified," he said.

Likewise, under the Pedalandariki Illu (houses for all the poor) scheme of Navaratnalu, the CM said the state government is building 15.6 lakh houses in 8,682 colonies in the first phase.

He said electricity and water bore facilities should be made available in the layouts for house construction, which will start from April 15 with preparatory work such as mapping, geo tagging, registration of beneficiaries in the Andhra Pradesh housing corporation and others.

Similarly, the Chief Minister directed the officials to acquire 100-150 acres of land to provide housing sites to the eligible middle class people at affordable prices with clean titles on a non-profit basis.

Reviewing the grievances redressal Spandana programme, he said complaints should be resolved within the stipulated time on as many as 540 services.

Reddy also called on the district collectors to review the Spandana programme regularly and highlighted that it should be updated and the petitioners should be able to track the status of the petitions.

In case the grievances are not processed, alerts should be sent out.

Reddy also announced the calendar of welfare activities which will be implemented in the two months of April and May.

--IANS

sth/arm