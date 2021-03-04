Andhra: Active Covid cases touch 871; 102 new infections

Meanwhile, the state recorded 102 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to over 8.9 lakh, even as 56 more persons have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Amaravati, March 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's active Covid-19 cases touched 871 on Thursday, continuing the trend of rising active cases following their dip in count below 600-mark briefly for a few days.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 25, followed by Visakhapatnam (22), East Godavari (13), Krishna and Kurnool (8), Nellore (6), Guntur (5) and Anantapur (4).

Among other places, Prakasam, Srikakulam and West Godavari (3 each) and Kadapa (2).

However, no infections were recorded in Vizianagaram district while Chittoor has been logging the highest number of cases regularly.

East Godavari's tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all the Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.32 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.09 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the toll to 7,171.

Powered by 56 more recoveries, total recoveries in the state crossed 8.82 lakh.

With 45,077 more Covid tests, total tests crossed 1.4 crore mark in the southern state.

