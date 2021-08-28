Andhra adds 1,321 more Covid cases, 19 deaths in a day

As many as 1,499 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, increasing the state's total number of recoveries over 19.8 lakh.

Amaravati, Aug 28 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Saturday recorded 1,321 new Covid cases, raising the state's overall tally beyond 20 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 14,853.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 225, followed by East Godavari (218), Krishna (153), West Godavari (142), Nellore (139), Guntur (128), Prakasam (118), Kadapa (67), Visakhapatam (42), Vizianagaram (31), Srikakulam (30), Kurnool (16) and Anantapur (12).

Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases, though Vizianagaram is also drawing closer towards that mark, just short of 17,700 cases.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.8 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 19 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,807.

With 64,461 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.64 crore-mark.

