  4. Andhra: All 6 YSRCP candidates elected unanimously in as MLCs

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 8th, 2021, 23:14:43hrs
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy (file pic/ANI).

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): All six Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates who filed their nominations for MLC positions were unanimously elected on Monday.

The newly elected MLCs are Balli Kalyana Chakravarthy, Mohammad Karimunnisa, C Ramachandraiah, Duvvada Srinivas, Shaik Mohammad Iqbal and Challa Bhageerath Reddy.
Elections were notified for the six vacant seats. However, only the YSRCP candidates had filed nominations for the seats.
Chief Electoral Officer declared the results. (ANI)

