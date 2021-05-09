Andhra allocates Rs 310 cr for oxygen infrastructure

The state health department has issued orders allocating nearly Rs 310 crore for setting up oxygen production and supply infrastructure in the state.

Amaravati, May 9 (IANS) In the wake of unprecedented demand for oxygen due to the covid pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to increase its oxygen production capabilities.

According to the order, the funds will be utilised to set up oxygen plants at 49 locations, purchase of 50 cryogenic oxygen tankers, and setting up 10,000 additional oxygen lines in the state.

Towards maintenance of the oxygen plants, the department has allocated a sum of Rs 60 lakh per month, to each district, for the next six months.

Andhra Pradesh has been grappling with the covid pandemic, as cases hover around the 20,000-mark. During the course of the past two days, nearly 190 persons have succumbed to the pandemic.

