Andhra announces Rs 30L for 2 martyrs in Chhattisgarh encounter

Routhu Jagadeesh and Shakamuri Murali Krishna lost their lives in the gunbattle between the security forces and the Maoists.

Amaravati, April 5 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh each to two security personnel from the state who were martyred in the encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

Reddy offered his heartfelt condolences to the family members of Jagadeesh and Murali, and prayed to god to give them the strength to overcome the grief.

Jagadeesh hailed from Gajularega in Vizianagaram district, while Murali was from Sattenapalli in Guntur district.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also lauded the sacrifice of the martyrs and praised their gallantry.

"I will pray for the peace of the martyrs' souls. My heartfelt condolences to the family members," he said.

--IANS

sth/arm