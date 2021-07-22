Andhra asks Centre to prevail upon Telangana on Krishna waters

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Even as the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) officials prepare to implement a recent gazette notification from the Jal Shakti Ministry that all projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to be managed by the respective boards, the Centre on Thursday said that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister requested it to prevail upon Telangana to stop at once the indiscriminate withdrawal of water for power generation.

The KRMB, through a letter dated July 15, requested the Telangana state GENCO authorities to stop further release of water immediately through Srisailam Dam Left Power House as it was agreed that quantum of water drawn for power generation purpose is incidental to irrigation and drinking water needs, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a statement tabled in the Lok Sabha.

Subsequently, the KRMB again, vide letter dated July 16, has requested the Telangana's Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation & CAD Department, to stop the release of the water, he said in the statement, made in reply to a starred question by YSRCP member Y.S. Avinash Reddy regarding 'Power production from Srisailam reservoir'.

The Telangana government had earlier shot off a letter to the KRMB urging it to follow an ad hoc water sharing ratio of 50:50 between it and Andhra Pradesh from the water year 2021-22 till the finalisation of Brijesh Kumar Tribunal's decision as the state is still facing distress due to insufficient water.

According to the Central gazette, it was clarified that all the projects on the Krishna and Godavari rivers would be under the control of the respective boards. A total of 36 projects on the Krishna River will come under the purview of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and 71 projects on the Godavari will come under the purview of the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB). The notification will take effect from October 14.

