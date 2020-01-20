Andhra Assembly special session to start today amid tight security

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): A special session of Andhra Pradesh assembly will begin on Monday amid tight security as a decision is likely to be taken on decentralisation of the state capital, Amaravati.

While the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government is likely to pass a resolution for decentralisation of the state capital, the opposition parties will oppose the idea of three capitals with its 'Chalo Assembly' call to protest against it.

The Communist Party of India and Telugu Desam Party will participate in 'Chalo Assembly' demonstration.In view of the 'Chalo Assembly' programme, the state government is deploying heavy police force in Amravati to maintain peace and law and order. Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure and Section 30 of Andhra Pradesh Police Act are already in force in Amaravati region.Villages that fall in the way to Assembly will be totally guarded by the police personnel. A special route has been prepared for state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to reach Assembly from his residence.At first, the cabinet meeting will be held at 9 am, the Business Advisory Committee meeting will be held at 10 am and the Assembly session will start at 11 am.The Assembly session was specially held to discuss the three capital proposal put forward by Andhra Chief Minister.The TDP has been vocal in opposing the idea of three capitals of the state and has actively participated in the agitation against the issue.Several protests had erupted in the state, the GN Rao Committee, which was set up by the Andhra Pradesh government to look into the suggestion of three capitals had earlier made a favourable recommendation saying the move will help in decentralising development and putting the available resources to the best use.It proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool the judicial capital while retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital. (ANI)