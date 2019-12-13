Andhra Assembly witnesses ruckus between YSRCP, TDP MLAs

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Friday witnessed a stormy session with ruling YSRCP and TDP legislators engaging in a heated argument with each other after the MLAs of the party accused former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu of manhandling with marshalls outside the House premises.

As the session began, state Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkataramaiah brought to the notice of Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram alleging that TDP MLAs and MLCs manhandled and abused marshal at the gate of the Assembly on Thursday, and asked him to take appropriate action.Opposing the statement made by Venkataramaiah, the TDP MLAs alleged that they were being stopped at the gate and not allowed in the House. They also claimed that their rights are being suppressed."Don't we have the right to enter into the House? Why we are stopped? Who is he (Chief Marshal) to stop us? With what power the security personnel took out our papers?" asked the TDP legislators.Venkatramaiah, in his reply, said, "There were 50 to 60 persons trying to get in as a group. In such a situation, security personnel follow the rule of closing the gate and allow public representatives only. The rule is applicable to all parties, irrespective of whoever is in power and whoever is the Speaker. But the TDP leaders abused and manhandled the security personnel."Following this, photos and videos of yesterday's incident were played in the Assembly after which the YSRCP MLAs demanded an apology from Naidu, who is the opposition leader of the House.The TDP legislators denied that neither Naidu nor his son Nara Lokesh hurled abuses against the security personnel and alleged that the chief marshal and security forces misbehaved with them.Attacking Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu said, "The Chief Minister hurled abuses on me inside and outside the house. His ministers and MLAs used abusive language against me and our MLAs. The government used marshals to stop us and prevent us from going inside the house.""When I was blocked from entering the house, I spoke harshly but did not use any derogatory words. As a Chief Minister for 14 years, I am pained when I have been barred from entering the house."On his part, the Speaker said there is "evidence" that Naidu used "derogatory and unparliamentary" remarks."It is natural for humans to have a slip of the tongue. You please apologise for that, it would be good. As we are in responsible positions, we should act in a dignified manner. I hope this incident is resolved peacefully. I have also asked for the reports from the marshals," Sitaram said.He said that Naidu, being a Leader of Opposition (LoP), should tender his apology in the House.Hitting back, the TDP chief said, "Who will take the responsibility to this shame happened to me. I am badly humiliated. We are being treated like prisoners."In response, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath said that Naidu has no remorse for what he did and moved a resolution in the house, demanding appropriate action to be taken on the incident. (ANI)