Andhra BJP complains to ECI, claims misuse of state govt machinery in Tirupati LS bypoll

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP President Somu Veerraju has written two letters to the Election Commission of India requesting to disqualify YSRCP candidate for Tirupati Lok Sabha bypolls and to prevent misuse of state government machinery by the ruling party.



In the first letter, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief alleged that YSRCP candidate M Gurumurthy has used the image of Lord Balaji in his election pamphlet, which is a violation of provisions of Representation of People's Act 1951.

Somu Veerraju requested the ECI to disqualify the candidate for using the religious symbol in his election campaign.

While in another letter, the state BJP President had requested the poll panel to take urgent measures to prevent misuse of state government machinery by the ruling party.

"The ruling party is misusing the village/ward volunteers to campaign for their party candidate, which is a violation of ECI rules and regulations," he said in the letter.

Somu Veerraju further alleged that the ruling YSRCP candidate does not belong to Scheduled Caste as he is a practicing Christian. Thus he is ineligible for contesting the election, so he should be disqualified; he appealed. (ANI)

