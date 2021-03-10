Andhra BJP defends Sitharaman's remarks over Visakhapatnam steel plant privatisation issue

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP has defended the remarks by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the issue of privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant and asserted that the Opposition parties are making this a "big issue".



BJP leader Vamaraju Satyamurty alleged Opposition parties have a special interest in privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant and making this a "big issue" as they do not have any other issues.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has clarified the position of Central government on the VSP issue. She stated that the government is committed to disinvestment in the PSUs and it is a national policy," Satyamurty told ANI.

"Proper care will be taken and the bidding will be done in a transparent manner. Anybody including workers' unions or the state government can participate in the bidding part. If they want to take over, they can do so," he said.

Slamming the Opposition, Satyamurty said some parties are misguiding the people that 22 acres of land are being given at a throw-away price.

"As per the Central government, bidding of entire 22 acres will not be done during the process. Bidding will be done only for the steel plant and the land around it required for future expansion. The remaining land will be definitely monetised by forming a special purpose vehicle, which will not be given to any party at a throw-away price. This has been clarified by the government," he said.

"Considering all these things, the government will take maximum care and step is being taken to safeguard the interests of the taxpayers," he added.

However, the state Congress unit condemned Sitharaman's remarks about privatising the Visakhapatnam steel plant and alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is also a part of BJP's game plan. (ANI)

