Andhra BJP general secretary visits BJP workers injured in alleged attack by YSRCP, says one is critical

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy and delegation visited BJP workers who were injured in an attack allegedly by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers.



These BJP workers are undergoing treatment at RIMS Hospital in Kadapa city.

After visiting the victims at the hospital, Vishnuvardhan Reddy said, "BJP workers at Proddatur town were attacked by the followers of YSRCP MLA R Sivaprasad Reddy yesterday evening. They attacked with knives."

According to him, the victims were in YSRCP earlier, and a few weeks ago they joined BJP. "In order to get them back into their party, the YSRCP leaders stopped the government benefits to them. Then the victims complained to officials. Furious workers of YSRCP attacked BJP workers with knives. The victims are admitted to Kadapa hospital. One of them is critical."

"The police did not file a case on any of the attackers who are YSRCP goons, but in turn, they filed cases on the victims," he added.

The BJP workers were allegedly attacked on Thursday night, few hours after YSRCP MLA Sivaprasad Reddy held up a press meet and threatened dire consequences, Reddy said.

"The MLA is acting like a street goonda," he added.

The BJP leader further said, "BJP will complain to the Union Home Ministry against YSRCP MLA R Sivaprasad Reddy. We have already complained about the matter of attack to the district Superintendent of Police (SP) Anburajan. We demand that the matter of attack on BJP workers at Proddatur town should be enquired without any bias and justice should be done to the victims." (ANI)

