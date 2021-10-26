Andhra BJP leader slams CM Jagan Mohan for destruction of temple

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh in-charge Sunil Deodhar lashed out at the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for the destruction of Neelamani Durga Devi Temple in Patha Patnam in Srikakulam District.



Deodhar said the deity is worshipped by many Hindu devotees of North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. It is shocking that the temple was destroyed in the name of "road widening."

"This was done under the leadership of evangelist Reddy. The ruthless demolition of the 'Anjaneya Swamy temple' which is in the premises of the temple is shocking," he said.

He further said that even if it is for road widening, some procedure should be followed. People should be informed. The idol should be shifted to another location and the place should be allotted by the Endowment Department.

"Nothing was followed because this government is anti-Hindu and they don't have any mercy about the Hindu temples," he alleged.

Speaking about other incidents related to this, the BJP leader said the destroyer of 'Ramthirtham' and the person who burned the chariot of 'Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple' are roaming freely.

"We demand a serious probe in this and endowment minister should publicly apologize for this misdeed and crime," he said. (ANI)

