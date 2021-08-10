Andhra BJP leader swears at temple to 'prove' he is not corrupt

"As promised, I came to the presence of Kanipakam deity and took oath. In my 25 years of political life, I never indulged in corruption," said Reddy.

Kanipakam (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 10 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy on Tuesday took oath at a temple and proclaimed that he never indulged in corruption in his 25-year political career.

The BJP general secretary took oath at Sri Swayambu Varasidhi Vinayakaswamy temple at Kanipakam in Chittoor district.

He left it to the imagination of people as to why MLA and ruling YSRCP leader Shiva Prasad Reddy, whom he had challenged, did not turn up take oath like him.

Vardhan Reddy alleged that Prasad Reddy made baseless allegations against him and admonished not to criticise him.

Commenting on Prasad Reddy not turning up, the BJP leader alleged that it is tantamount to accepting that he is involved in corruption.

More than a week ago, the opposition leader (BJP) threw a challenge to Prasad Reddy to prove that he is not corrupt.

"I never indulged in corruption in my political life. If you decide the date, I will come to the Kanipakam temple and take an oath in front of God," Reddy had vowed.

This is not the first time for politicians in the southern state to take their controversies to God.

In December, YSRCP and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders from East Godavari district challenged each other to prove their integrity in presence of God.

YSRCP MLA Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy and opposition TDP leader Nallamilli Rama Krishna Reddy swore before God in Bikkavolu Vinayaka temple, along with their wives, that each of them was 'honest and did not indulge in corruption'.

