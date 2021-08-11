Andhra BJP leader swears in temple he never indulged in corruption

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): BJP Andhra Pradesh general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Tuesday in front of a deity at a Ganapati temple at Kanipakam stated district that he never indulged in any kind of corruption.



He promised in front of the deity that he never took illegal money from any ashram or mutt, nor did he indulge in any kind of political corruption.

Earlier, Vishnuvardhan Reddy had led an agitation against the proposed erection of Tipu Sultan's statue in Proddutur town of Kadapa district. From then onwards, he has been indulging in verbal brawls with local YSRCP MLA Siva Prasad Reddy. In connection with this matter, SP Reddy had made corruption allegations against Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

Responding to those allegations, Vishnuvardhan Reddy challenged the MLA to come for open swearing of non-corruption, at Kanipakam Ganesh temple.

As challenged, Vishnuvardhan Reddy yesterday went to Kanipakam's Ganesh temple and sworn of his political correctness and 'non-corruption'.

While speaking on the occasion, Vishnuvardhan Reddy said, "I have been honest and truthful in my political career spanning 23 years. I didn't indulge in any political corruption. I did not take money from any Ashram or Mutt. I swear at Lord Ganapati temple in presence of vedic scholars, temple authorities and BJP cadre."

"I invited Siva Prasad Reddy to accept my challenge. But he did not turn up. He might not believe in Hindu Gods. That might be the reason he did not come to the swearing in. I prayed to Lord Ganesh to provide positivity to Siva Prasad Reddy and YSRCP leaders," the BJP leader said.

On June 18, the Andhra Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to oppose the setting up of Tipu Sultan's statue in Proddatur town of Somu Veerraju district.

In a statement, Andhra Pradesh state BJP chief Somu Veerraju had said that BJP is opposing the plan to erect Tipu Sultan's statue because it 'hurts the sentiments of Hindus'. (ANI)

