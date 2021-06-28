Andhra: BJP minority morcha president allegedly kidnapped, assaulted; workers blame YSRCP

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police has arrested a few people for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha in Allagadda town.



According to Allagadda police station inspector Krishaiah, Morcha president Hasan was kidnapped by a group around 3 pm on Sunday outside his sister's house.

"Hasan had gone to his sister's place in Allagadda town on Sunday. At around 3 pm, he was going out to fields to attend to nature's call when a group kidnapped him and physically assaulted him. When the police heard about the matter, we immediately rushed to the spot," Krishaiah told ANI over the phone.

He further informed that Hasan has been rescued and some of the accused have been nabbed.

A kidnapping case has been filed against them and an investigation is underway.

BJP AP general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy, meanwhile, claimed that the police called Hasan on the pretext of an inquiry, and goons from the ruling party YSRCP have kidnapped Hasan from the nearby police station.

The Allagadda police inspector denied the allegations.

"The accused were caught within 15 to 20 minutes of the incident. The accused will be remanded today," he said. (ANI)

