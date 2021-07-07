Andhra BJP to deliberate on Telugu states' water disputes

BJP state general secretary S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy on Wednesday said the meeting scheduled in Kurnool will dwell upon 'illegal' water projects on the Krishna river which are an injustice to Rayalaseema.

Amaravati, July 7 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a meeting on Friday to deliberate on the water disputes between the two Telugu states.

He said the rescheduled meeting will also discuss other water projects which are controversial.

Earlier, party state president Somu Veerraju held a meeting with the party cadres in Visakhapatnam in the presence of senior BJP leader Arun Singh.

Veerraju said the BJP is the political party with the highest number of representatives from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

According to the BJP leader, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every family now has a Jan Dhan account and Aayushman Bharat cover for poor families.

Drawing a comparison between the erstwhile Congress government, he said Rs 35,000 crore was the health budget under Manmohan Singh while it is Rs 2.4 lakh crore under Modi.

Veerraju encouraged BJP cadres to publicise the achievements of the Modi government such as Ram Temple in Ayodhya, free ration till Diwali, tribal varsity for Vizianagaram district, medical college in Paderu and others.

"Take these to the people. Every country is welcoming Modi with a red carpet," he added.

