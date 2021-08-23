Andhra BJP unit pays floral tribute to former UP CM Kalyan Singh

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit paid a floral tribute to the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh at the party office in Vijayawada on Monday.



The party workers raised slogans paying homage to the late leader and a two-minute silence was observed.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that Kalyan Singh played an instrumental role in making Uttar Pradesh as 'Uttam Pradesh' and worked hard to make the state "crime-free".

BJP had lost a great leader, said Narasimha.

Senior BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday at a hospital here following an illness. Kalyan Singh was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on July 4 following deterioration in his health condition.

AP BJP Organization General Secretary N Madhukar, OBC Wing President Bitra Sivannarayana and other leaders were present at the event.

"BJP is beyond caste and regional politics. The party does social justice to all castes. Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are using Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Backward Classes (BCs) as mere vote banks, giving namesake posts while the real power is only within a few family-centric regional parties. YSCRP and TDP do only lip service for BCs. They should reveal names of BCs who have been given political power in their parties. YSCRP claims that they have made many corporations for BCs, but they are namesake posts," Rao said.

He added that the BJP is working for the welfare of all classes.

Underlining that 27 per cent reservation for BCs in NEET exams is being implemented properly, Rao said that social justice is not more political agenda but social agenda for the Modi government and PM Modi is working for the upliftment and development of all BC communities.

"BC reservations for other religions is not correct. It is merely for vote-bank politics. BJP is opposing that. The matter is in court and we hope for a verdict in favor of actually Backward classes," Rao said.

The BJP leader also said that there was a political vacuum in the state as YSRCP was failing on all fronts and TDP was not in a condition to rise, so the BJP-Jana Sena alliance will fill the gap by coming to power in 2024. (ANI)

