Andhra Budget earmarks Rs 3,840 cr for minorities action plan

This year's Budget has increased the allocation to backward classes by 32 per cent, earmarking Rs 28,237 crore for the purpose.

Amaravati, May 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy presented the state Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the Assembly on Thursday, with budget estimates pegged at Rs 2,29,779.27 crore as compared to Rs 2,24,789.18 crore last year.

Along with allocations for various social groups such as Kapus and Brahmins, the Budget also earmarked Rs 3,840.72 crore for the minorities action plan, including Rs 40 crore for 'pastor incentives'.

A significant part of the Budget has been earmarked for social welfare programmes that make up bulk of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's pet schemes that paved the way for his ascend to power in the 2019 Assembly elections.

A sum of Rs 16,748 crore has been allocated for children in this year's Budget, while Rs 47,284.21 crore has been allocated for women's development programmes.

Agriculture schemes have been allotted Rs 11,210 crore, while Rs 24,624 crore has been earmarked for education. A sum of Rs 6,637 crore has been allocated to the energy sector.

A total of Rs 13,830 crore has been set aside for the health and medical services sector, which includes Rs 1,000 crore for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which boycotted the session, intends to hold mock protests on Thursday and Friday.

