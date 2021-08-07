Andhra Cabinet approves compensation for Agri gold victims who deposited less than Rs 20,000

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved to clear payments of Rs 500 crore to 4 lakh Agri gold victims, who had deposited less than Rs 20,000, Transport and Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Perni Nani) said.



Briefing the media about a Cabinet meeting held on Friday, he said that the state government already distributed compensation of Rs 238,00,70,000 to 3,40,000 Agri gold victims who have deposited less than Rs 10,000.

The minister informed that the Cabinet has accorded approval for the revised Detailed Project Report and revised administrative sanction to take up Phase-1 project works with a revised cost of Rs 5155.73 crore for the development of Greenfield port at Machilipatnam in Krishna and the draft techno-economic feasibility study report for the development of Greenfield airport at Dagadarthi in Nellore.

The Cabinet approved the revised DPR and administrative sanction with a total estimated cost of Rs 4,361.91 crore for the development of Bhavanapadu port in the Srikakulam district, Venkatramaiah further said.

With an aim to make the state clean, the cabinet also approved to launch 'Clean Andhra Pradesh' programme.

The cabinet has approved to launch 'YSR Nethanna Nestham' scheme for providing Rs 24,000 per annum to every weaver family on August 10, the minister said.

He informed that the cabinet has approved to set up Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) consisting of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation, Nidadavole, and Kovvuru Municipalities with an extent of 1566.442 Sq. kms by taking certain areas of Godavari Urban Development Authority and Eluru Urban Development Authority and added that the cabinet has given its nod to rename Godavari Urban Development Authority as Kakinada Urban Development Authority.

The minister said that the cabinet has approved to shift Lokayukta from Hyderabad to Kurnool and also to notify the headquarters of Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission at Kurnool. (ANI)