Andhra cabinet approves 'EBC Nestam' scheme to provide financial assistance to women

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday decided to implement the 'Economically Backward Castes (EBC) Nestam' scheme from the coming financial year, under which the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 45,000 to each woman beneficiary aged between 45-60 years at a rate of Rs 15,000 per annum for a span of three years.



"The cabinet also approved making a resolution in the Assembly against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant," Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah.

He also said that the cabinet decided to give back 2,180 acres land to the farmers, which were taken from them for the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Kakinada. Also, the state government has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the farmers whose lands were utilised for SEZ.

He alleged that former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu cheated farmers on the Kakinada SEZ matter.

The state cabinet also approved the decision to complete the investigation within 100 days on those caught red-handed in the ACB cases. "The government has decided to amend the law to allow an action to be taken against ACB officials if an inquiry is not held before that deadline," the Minister further added. (ANI)

