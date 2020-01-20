Andhra Cabinet approves four bills ahead of special session

Vijayawada/Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved four bills to be placed in the house ahead of the special session that is set to begin on Monday. The cabinet meet was presided over by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The bills are said to be on Decentralisation of AP development, repealing of AP CRDA act, benefits related to Amaravati region farmers, converting all Andhra Pradesh govt schools into English medium into separate identities. The cabinet also gave nod to the recommendations of high power committee on AP all-round development and decentralization of governance.

A three-day special session of Andhra Pradesh assembly is set to begin amid tight security while section 144 of CrPc, which prohibits assembly of four or more people in the area, was imposed in some parts of Vijayawada and Guntur to facilitate smooth functioning of the State Assembly proceedings and movement of public representatives.Heavy police force has been deployed on Prakasam barrage as Assembly is likely to take a decision on three capitals proposal as recommended by the GN Rao committee.Only the movement of MLAs, MLCs, officials and emergency services are allowed on the barrage which connects Vijayawada to state Assembly in Amaravati.While the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government is likely to pass a resolution for decentralisation of the state capital, the opposition parties will oppose the idea of three capitals with its 'Chalo Assembly' call to protest against it.Protests erupted in the state after the GN Rao Committee, which was set up by the Andhra Pradesh government to look into the suggestion of three capitals had earlier made a favourable recommendation saying the move will help in decentralising development and putting the available resources to the best use.The Committee proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool the judicial capital while retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital.The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will participate in 'Chalo Assembly' demonstration today.A special route has been prepared for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to reach Assembly from his residence.The TDP has been vocal in opposing the idea of three capitals of the state and has actively participated in the agitation against the issue. (ANI)