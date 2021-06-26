Andhra Chief Secretary's tenure extended by three months

New Delhi/Amaravati, June 26 (IANS) The Centre on Saturday acceded to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's request for extending the tenure of Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das by three more months.

"I am directed to...convey the approval of the central government for granting extension in service to Das," Kuldeep Chaudhary, Under Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training said.