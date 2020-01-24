Andhra CID books 2 ex TDP ministers, 797 others over illegal land transactions

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday registered cases against two former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ministers and over 797 others, for allegedly indulging in illegal land transactions in five Mandals of Amaravati capital region during 2014 and 2015.

Cheif of the CID, ADG Sunil Kumar, told ANI that during the course of the investigation it was revealed that Rs 200 crore of cash transactions have taken place in purchasing of the lands.



"Some people who do not even have PAN cards in their names and those with white ration cards (given to those having Rs 5000 income per month) purchased the lands by spending huge money. It shows that they did not declare their income and were avoiding payments towards income tax to the government," Kumar said.

Cases have been filed under Sections 420, 506,120 (b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against former TDP minister P Narayana and Prathipati Pulla Rao. (ANI)

