Andhra CJ commemorates Anantapur court's centenary celebrations

As part of the event, Goswami unveiled a pylon to mark 100 years of the Court's establishment. Later, he inaugurated the bar extension building in the Court.

Anantapur, March 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami on Saturday commemorated the centenary celebrations of the Anantapur district court.

Anantapur district court was established in 1920. British judge J.W. Hughes was the first district and sessions judge of this court.

Aruna Sarika is the current principal district judge.

Other High Court judges who accompanied Goswami included C. Praveen Kumar, Uma Devi, M. Ganga Rao, M. Venkataramana, R. Raghunandan Rao and K. Suresh Reddy.

Telangana High Court Judge C. Kodandaram also attended the celebrations.

