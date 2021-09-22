Andhra: Clash breaks out between YSRCP, TDP workers in Guntur during Ganpati idol immersion

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): A clash broke out between workers of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) at Kopparru village in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur on Monday during Ganpati idol immersion procession.



This came shortly after it was declared that the YSRCP had won a majority in the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) polls.

TDP local leader Sarada said that YSRCP workers allegedly vandalised her house and furniture and even set things and nearby vehicles on fire.

The police informed that as many as seven people are injured in the clash, the police said.

"Clash took place between both the groups of YSRCP and TDP when Ganesh processions of both groups crossed each other. Seven persons are injured in the clash," Bapatla DSP A Srinivasa Rao told ANI.

Rao said that a case has been registered in the matter and an investigation into the matter is underway.

TDP leader P Ashok Babu alleged that the incident happened in the presence of people.

"YSRCP workers vandalised the house of former ZPTC member Sarada in presence of police. They created terror in the neighbourhood. This is the situation in the rural areas," the TDP leader said.

However, YSRCP has rejected the allegations.

"The police have taken statements from both the parties involved and they are inquiring," YSRCP spokesperson A Narayana Murty said.

YSRCP registered a landslide victory in the local body polls after winning 502 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) and 5998 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) in Andhra Pradesh, according to the final result at 2 am on September 20. (ANI)

