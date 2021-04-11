Andhra clocks 3,495 fresh Covid infections

Amaravati, April 11 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 3,495 new Covid cases, pushing the tally to 9,25,401, while the state's active infections climbed to 20,954.

As many as 1,198 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total recoveries to 8,97,147.

Chittoor district continued to record the highest number of cases at 719, followed by Guntur with 501 cases, Visakhapatnam 405, Krishna 306, Srikakulam 293, Prakasam 215 and Anantapur 209.