Andhra clocks 4,250 new Covid cases, 33 deaths

A total of 95,327 samples were tested during the period and of them 4,250 were found positive. With this the cumulative number of cases jumped to 18,79,872.

Amaravati, June 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh reported 4,250 new Covid cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday.

The fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 12,599.

According to the daily media bulletin issued by the state command control room, Krishna district accounted for eight deaths during the 24-hour period.

Six people succumbed to the virus in Chittoor followed by four each in East Godavari and Srikakulam, three in Nellore, two each in Kurnool and Guntur and one each in Anantapur, Prakasam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari.

During the last 24 hours, East Godavari district reported a maximum number of cases at 890. According to the bulletin, 673 new cases were traced in Chittoor, 461 in Prakasam, 417 in West Godavari and 399 in Krishna.

With the testing of 95,327 samples, the authorities have so far conducted 2,17,32,933 tests so far.

The 24-hour period also saw 5,570 people recovering from the virus. With this the cumulative number of recovered people rose to 18,22,500

The number of active cases has dropped to 44,773.

