Andhra clocks highest single-day spike of 19,412 Covid cases

Amaravati, May 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike of 19,412 Covid cases, taking the tally to 11,21,102, health officials said.

As many as 61 more people succumbed to Covid in the past 24 hours.

Chittoor, East Godavari, and Guntur districts reported 2,768, 2,679, and 2,048 Covid cases respectively on Saturday.