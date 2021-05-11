Andhra CM announces ex gratia for families of patients died at Tirupati hospital due to low pressure oxygen

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for families of patients who died at Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to low pressure oxygen.



As many as 11 patients, who were on ventilator support, died due to low pressure in the medical oxygen supply at the hospital. The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Monday.

The CM had expressed grief over the incident at the hospital. He also ordered a probe and sought a detailed report from officials concerned.

"Reasons for the incident must be identified and steps should be taken to ensure that no such incidents occur again," Reddy said.

He further ordered to monitor the situation at every hospital in the state round the clock. He directed officials to give special focus on the management of oxygen systems in hospitals besides oxygen collection and supply. (ANI)





