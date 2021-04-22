Andhra CM condoles death of Sitaram Yechury's son

Amaravati/New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday conveyed his condolences to senior CPM leader Sitaram Yechury on the passing away of his elder son, Ashish Yechury.

"I am saddened to know the death of Yechury's son. My deepest condolences to him and his family members," said Reddy.